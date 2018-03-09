2017 Business Nomination
International Women’s day

Today is International Women’s day and each year we see more and more women entering traditionally male dominated workplaces.

Ellen Fairclough, a Hamilton native and the first woman appointed to Federal cabinet in 1957,  fought for women to earn equal pay for equal work. Decades later, a 2015 report by Statistics Canada says women still make about 87 cents to every dollar a man makes. But that gap is closing due to more women entering traditionally male-dominated industries.



