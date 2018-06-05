Human rights trial for two Hamilton NDP candidates

A human rights trial involving two local Hamilton NDP candidates is still in the beginning process and now voters have to choose whether to re-elect Paul Miller and Monique Taylor regardless of the accusations, or give a new candidate a try.

In March, both candidates were hit with human rights complaints from staffers. One constituent assistant alleged that Miller regularly displayed sexist, racist and homophobic behaviour.

Two assistants for Taylor alleged that she was demonstrative and tried to convince one to file a false sexual harassment complaint against the other. Neither Miller or Taylor were available to comment on the trial. An NDP staffer told CHCH that no meetings have been set up by either party and it could be up to a year for any result to occur.

During a local debate, Taylor did say she would resign if the investigation recommended it. Such a commitment has rival mountain candidates wondering what the financial hit would be if Taylor won a third term only to leave.

While campaigning, NDP leader Andrea Horwath has kept her distance from the topic, saying she’s letting the proper procedure play out.