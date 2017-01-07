Highway 427 road rage caught on tape

An extreme road rage incident on Highway 427 was caught on tape and has now been shared on social media thousands of times.

Kelly Botelho spoke to the driver who experienced it all. She is so shaken and scared by what occurred that she did not want her face or her name to be shared on television.

On Wednesday evening, 3 women were driving northbound on Highway 427 between Derry and Finch in the left lane The woman driver says they noticed a vehicle behind them driving very close, and flashing their high beams. The driver says she tried to move over to the right lane but had to wait for a tractor trailer to pass. Then suddenly the vehicle behind passes the women, nearly scraping their car and then came to a complete stop in front of them.

“Immediately your first instinct is sheer panic. I’m going to get hit from behind”

On a busy highway, coming to a stop in the left lane is extremely dangerous. The driver said a good samaritan stopped behind her vehicle, and turned his harazrd lights on risking his life to make sure the women were safe.

“if it weren’t for that man that stopped behind us, this all could have had a different outcome”

After the attack driver and the passenger yell at the women both men get in the car and then slowly reverse their vehicle. The driver steps out once again, yelling more profanities, and making a gesture as though he was going to pull down his pants. The woman driver says they were threatened with sexual assault.

According to Driving Instructor Usman Khan the woman driver was not in the wrong for being in the left lane, but he says drivers in the left lane should keep up with the flow of traffic or move to the right lane. As for stopping in the left lane on a busy highway, Khan says both parties are lucky to be alive.

“It’s very dangerous. It can take someone’s life. It is very dangerous”

The video has been shared over 7 thousand times and many comments of support and utter shock are pouring in. The licence plate of the attackers vehicle is clearly visible in the video but although the woman driver says she reported the incident on Wednesday, the Ontario Provinical Police only started looking into the case today.

The driver says this incident has opened her eyes on safety and violence against women.