Hamilton police are investigating vandalism in the Durand neighbourhood

Hamilton police have launched an investigation after vandals caused “mischief” in the Durand neighborhood.

In a press release, police say they responded to reports of a “large group causing mischief” around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

“We deployed a number of resources to respond to that incident,” said Staff Sgt. Steve Hahn. “There was no foundation for that type of property damage to have occurred.”

Police say a group of about 30 individuals dressed in black clothing with their faces covered walked through the streets carrying a banner that said “We Are The Ungovernables.”

“The group began setting off fireworks, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at the store windows,” said the press release.

Investigators say a number of store fronts on Locke Street had their windows broken and a number of vehicles were damaged. There were no reports of injuries.

“Hamilton police are thankful that despite the regrettable incident that occurred, that no personal injury occurred,” said Hahn.

Police continued to canvass the area overnight while detectives and forensic investigators collected evidence.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the vandals. If you have any information or video, call police at 905-546-3816.




