Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

GO Transit adds new bus service to Niagara College

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: burlington, Go Bus, go transit, grimsby, Niagar, service, st catharines, stoney creek

GoBus

Go Transit has added a new bus stop at Niagara College’s Niagara-on-the-Lake Campus in an effort to better meet the needs of students, families, and commuters.

Starting April 8, the Route 12 Go Bus will add a stop near the college’s main entrance that will provide connections to Niagara-on-the-Lake Transit, Niagara Region Transit, St. Catharines Transit, and Welland Transit.

Additional weekend express trips have also been added between Burlington GO and Niagara Falls with stops in St. Catharines, Grimsby and Stoney Creek, connecting to Lakeshore West GO Train service at the Burlington GO Station.

For a detailed schedule and more information about schedule changes, click here.


LATEST STORIES

GO Transit adds new bus service to Niagara College

Police arrest St. Catharines man accused of killing stepson, 7

Number 1 rated B&B in Canada and 14th in the world located in Ancaster

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php