GO Transit adds new bus service to Niagara College

Go Transit has added a new bus stop at Niagara College’s Niagara-on-the-Lake Campus in an effort to better meet the needs of students, families, and commuters.

Starting April 8, the Route 12 Go Bus will add a stop near the college’s main entrance that will provide connections to Niagara-on-the-Lake Transit, Niagara Region Transit, St. Catharines Transit, and Welland Transit.

Additional weekend express trips have also been added between Burlington GO and Niagara Falls with stops in St. Catharines, Grimsby and Stoney Creek, connecting to Lakeshore West GO Train service at the Burlington GO Station.

