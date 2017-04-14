Former employee accused of defrauding Region of Halton of $770,000

A former Public Works manager with the Region of Halton is accused of defrauding the municipality of roughly $770,000 since 2008.

Nicolas Rewa, 55, is facing numerous charges including fraud over $5000, municipal corruption, and laundering proceeds of crime for allegedly fraudulently awarding contracts to Hamilton-based company, Sirron Systems Inc.

An employee with Sirron Systems Inc., fifty-five-year-old David Norris of Stoney Creek, is facing similar charges.

The fraud unit says they began looking into Rewa, a 17-year Halton employee, after the arrest of another former employee in August 2016.

Rewa’s wife, Marion, is also charged with fraud over $5000 as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

All three suspects are expected to make a court appearance on May 9.