Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Former employee accused of defrauding Region of Halton of $770,000

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: employee, fraud, halton, hamilton, laundering, Nicolas Rewa, region, sirron system inc

A former Public Works manager with the Region of Halton is accused of defrauding the municipality of roughly $770,000 since 2008.

Nicolas Rewa, 55, is facing numerous charges including fraud over $5000, municipal corruption, and laundering proceeds of crime for allegedly fraudulently awarding contracts to Hamilton-based company, Sirron Systems Inc.

An employee with Sirron Systems Inc., fifty-five-year-old David Norris of Stoney Creek, is facing similar charges.

The fraud unit says they began looking into Rewa, a 17-year Halton employee, after the arrest of another former employee in August 2016.

Rewa’s wife, Marion, is also charged with fraud over $5000 as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

All three suspects are expected to make a court appearance on May 9.


LATEST STORIES

Reaction to Pot law

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Pot plan unveiled

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php