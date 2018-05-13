Fire destroys Burlington home

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a massive fire at a home in Burlington that caused about $1.5 million in damages.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the 2 storey house just before 6 this morning. It happened on Malvern Road near Walkers Line and Lakeshore. The Platoon Chief says the home, built in 1850, was destroyed.

The fire began in the basement and quickly spread throughout the house. More than 20 firefighters were on scene at the peak of the blaze. The cause of this fire is still unknown.

While investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office continue their investigation at the scene, an excavator was brought to break downs parts of the house. Crews were still working on hot spots by noon and weren’t able to get inside the home.

Luckily there were no injuries. Burlington Fire says the homeowners are out of town but have been notified.