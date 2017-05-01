Driver crashes into sign after possible medical emergency in Hamilton

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital after crashing his pick-up truck into a convenience store sign in Hamilton.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Big Bee Convenience store on Barton St. and Pailing Ave.

The grey pick-up truck struck the sign before becoming lodged on a large block of cement.

Police say it appears the driver may have suffered from a medical emergency before crashing into the sign.

Hamilton police are currently investigating the incident.