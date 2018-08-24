;
Cycling the Highway of Heroes to raise awareness about PTSD

Category: Hamilton, Ontario
Tags: cyclists, highway of heroes, ptsd


This weekend, a hundred or so cyclists with the group Wounded Warriors will pedal their way along the Highway of Heroes from the Canadian Forces base in Trenton to the coroner’s office in Toronto.

Among them will be Carlo Alfau and Eryn Jewitt, a Hamilton couple we introduced you to in the first instalment of our two-part series on post traumatic stress disorder.

As Lisa Hepfner tells us, cycling together not only raises awareness about mental health, it helps with the recovery.

For more information visit: woundedwarriors.ca



Cycling the Highway of Heroes to raise awareness about PTSD

