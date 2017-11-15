CHCH STATEMENT REGARDING HOUSE OF CARDS:

Dear viewers,

We have been closely monitoring the numerous allegations relating to the personal conduct of Kevin Spacey. Based on what has been reported during this evolving situation, this type of behavior is completely inappropriate, and runs counter to the policies to which we hold our employees accountable. With this high profile controversy now attached to Mr. Spacey, and given his dominant lead role in House of Cards, by extension, the show itself has now become controversial. After careful consideration of viewer perspectives, input from our clients and their agencies, dialogue with the show’s distributor, and the valued opinions of our employees, we have decided to remove House of Cards from the CHCH primetime schedule effective this evening. We apologize to viewers who have enjoyed watching this program in our schedule to date and we will do the best job we can to replace House of Cards with equally compelling replacement programming. Thank you for your loyal viewing and ongoing support of CHCH.

Sincerely,

CHCH TV