CHCH PRESENTS 2017 FALL SCHEDULE AND PREMIERE DATES

Featuring the Canadian Broadcast Premiere of HOUSE OF CARDS and a new season of

Golden Globe®-nominated drama EMPIRE

(Hamilton, Ontario) From the White House to Red Square… from Gotham City to the NYC music scene… CHCH delivers a star-studded lineup this fall. For the first time ever on North American television, Frank Underwood schemes his way to political gain in the Emmy® and Golden Globe® award winning series HOUSE OF CARDS. Plus, critically-acclaimed dramas THE AMERICANS, SLEEPY HOLLOW, and THE STRAIN are welcomed to TV for a whole new audience. EMPIRE has found a new home for an all-new season of hot music and scandalous storylines, plus much more coming to CHCH this fall!

The premiere event of the broadcast year takes place on Wednesday, September 13, as Kevin Spacey takes his iconic Frank Underwood character to primetime in HOUSE OF CARDS. Airing two episodes back-to-back each week as a “mini-binge”, it’s a first for conventional television in North America, and Canadian viewers will see it only on CHCH. The Canadian Broadcast Premiere of HOUSE OF CARDS is supported by an extensive media campaign in the Toronto market booked with media agency Cairns Oneil.

Spy thrillers & dramatic chillers fill the schedule on CHCH this fall, starting with the premiere of the modern-day twist on Washington Irving’s classic SLEEPY HOLLOW on Monday, September 11. Then on Tuesday, September 12, two KGB spies (played by Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys) pose as an American couple in suburban Washington D.C. on a special 90-minute premiere of THE AMERICANS. The thrillers continue with a mysterious viral outbreak that threatens the fate of humanity in another special 90-minute premiere of THE STRAIN, on Monday, September 25.

An exhilarating and enlightening sci-fi docudrama comes to CHCH on Monday, September 11 with the premiere of MARS. The six-part miniseries is a National Geographic production about humanity’s first crewed mission to Mars, blending feature film-caliber scripted elements set in the future with documentary interviews with today’s best and brightest minds in modern science.

Family ambition threatens to destroy a music dynasty on the Season Four premiere of EMPIRE, Wednesday, September 27 on CHCH. In this all new season, EMPIRE‘s explosive twists and turns resume, as Empire Entertainment embarks on a celebration of its 20th anniversary. In true Lyon fashion, Season Four will be filled with exciting new music, splashy events and high-profile guest stars. The premiere of EMPIRE is also supported by a media campaign in the Toronto market with Cairns Oneil.

News magazine powerhouses 20/20, 48 HOURS, NIGHTLINE, and 60 MINUTES will continue to deliver hard-hitting investigative reporting to CHCH this fall. Each program features a unique blend of breaking news, politics, and the most compelling real-life stories, with all-new episodes focusing on the biggest headlines.

Last but certainly not least, CHCH continues its winning formula of retro fan-favourites in the afternoon. BATMAN leads the charge with the adventures of the original dynamic duo (starring Burt Ward & the late Adam West) weekdays at 4pm. Immediately following the classic Caped Crusader is a stellar lineup of classic television sitcoms: BEWITCHED, THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY, and THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW.

2017 FALL PREMIERE DATES

All dates are subject to change. All times ET. (s) = simulcast

Monday, September 11

8pm: Mars

9pm: Sleepy Hollow

Tuesday, September 12

8pm: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers

9pm: The Americans* Special 90-Minute Premiere

**The Americans moves to its regular timeslot at 10pm beginning September 19

Wednesday, September 13

9pm: House of Cards* Canadian Broadcast Premiere

Friday, September 15

10pm: 20/20 (s)* Season Premiere

Monday, September 18

4pm: Batman

4:30pm: Bewitched

5pm: The Partridge Family

5:30pm: The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Sunday, September 24

7:30pm: 60 Minutes (s) * Special Time for 50th Season Premiere

Monday, September 25

9pm: The Strain* Special 90-Minute Premiere

**The Strain moves to its regular timeslot at 10pm beginning October 2

Wednesday, September 27

8pm: Empire (s)* Season 4 Premiere

Saturday, September 30

9pm: 48 Hours (s)* Back-to-back Season Premiere

Tuesday, October 3

8:30pm: Fresh Off The Boat (s)* Season 4 Premiere

About CHCH-TV

CHCH-TV started broadcasting in 1954 and is proud to be the news leader for Hamilton and the surrounding Halton and Niagara regions. CHCH produces over 24 hours of original local news programming each week. With a primetime line-up anchored by movies, news magazine shows, and hit dramas, CHCH is available to over 92% of Ontario households and is viewed by millions nationally each week. CHCH News is produced daily out of its broadcast studio located in Hamilton, Ontario. For more information, please visit chch.com.

About Channel Zero

Channel Zero is an independent Canadian media company that owns over-the-air channel CHCH-TV and a bouquet of specialty channels including Rewind, Silver Screen Classics, and Bloomberg TV Canada. Channel Zero’s digital sales agency Junction Digital offers advertisers marketing solutions on Bloomberg.com, CHCH.com, Andpop.com and ChartAttack.com, as well as the top ad exchanges. Other divisions of Channel Zero include Channel Zero World Media, which operates Halla Bol – Canada’s first South Asian HD TV channel – and TV Asia; and Ouat Media, an Academy Award® winning film sales and distribution company. Channel Zero’s head office is located in Toronto, Ontario.