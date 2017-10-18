Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canadian icon Gord Downie dies at the age of 53

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags:

Gord Downie for promotional use / CD packaging

Gord Downie, a Canadian icon and the legendary front man of The Tragically Hip, has died at the age of 53.

The Tragically Hip confirmed his passing on twitter Wednesday morning saying he passed away quietly on Tuesday evening with his children and family close by.

“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss…on the lips,” said the Downie family in a statement.

After Downie was diagnosed in 2016 with one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer called gliobastoma, he spent his days raising funds for brain cancer research and advocating for the rights of Canada’s Indigenous people.

Earlier this year, he was inducted as a member of the Order of Canada for his work in raising awareness of Indigenous issues. Downie was also going to be honoured by the Order of Canada with his bandmates for “their contribution to Canadian music and for their support of various social and environmental causes.”

‘Gord Downie’ and ‘TragicallyHip’ were both trending on Twitter moments after news of Downie’s passing broke with tributes from fans and celebrities pouring in.


LATEST STORIES

Canadian icon Gord Downie dies at the age of 53

Police investigate string of violent robberies on Hamilton Mountain

Hydro rate cut concerns

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php