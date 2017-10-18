Canadian icon Gord Downie dies at the age of 53

Gord Downie, a Canadian icon and the legendary front man of The Tragically Hip, has died at the age of 53.

The Tragically Hip confirmed his passing on twitter Wednesday morning saying he passed away quietly on Tuesday evening with his children and family close by.

“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss…on the lips,” said the Downie family in a statement.

After Downie was diagnosed in 2016 with one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer called gliobastoma, he spent his days raising funds for brain cancer research and advocating for the rights of Canada’s Indigenous people.

Earlier this year, he was inducted as a member of the Order of Canada for his work in raising awareness of Indigenous issues. Downie was also going to be honoured by the Order of Canada with his bandmates for “their contribution to Canadian music and for their support of various social and environmental causes.”

‘Gord Downie’ and ‘TragicallyHip’ were both trending on Twitter moments after news of Downie’s passing broke with tributes from fans and celebrities pouring in.