Caledonia Blockade cleared

All roads through Caledonia are now open.

Huge logs were still being moved off the Highway 6 bypass early this afternoon; while other trucks hauled tires, broken pallets and branches, and still others swept the pavement.

Up until Monday, protesters had blocked the same part of Argyle street that was the centre of tension in 2006. The situation was peaceful until Saturday night.

“We received info that a group was travelling down 6th line, and when officers approached, they could see the railway tracks, wooden pallets had been laid across the tracks and set on fire.”

The people left when asked by police and no one was arrested. Then, Monday afternoon, protesters moved the steel that had been blocking Argyle street to Highway 6 at 6th line.

So police blocked the access to the Highway 6 bypass, and about an hour later opened the route through Caledonia. Then late Monday night OPP approached the bypass barricade.

“There was a verbal interaction with officers, and officers requested they leave. Eventually they dispersed and left the area.”

It took until the afternoon to clear the road. Police are still investigating and there could still be arrests. They will also continue to monitor the area.

The roadblock was erected over what are known as the Burtch lands south of Brantford; granted to Six Nations after the Douglas Creek protests over a decade ago. The protesters say the land should go to traditional Haudenosaunee leaders, not the elected council.

The protesters say they plan to maintain a presence at the former Douglas Creek estates, to keep putting pressure on the government, and keep people talking about these issues.