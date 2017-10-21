Brampton man dies in head-on crash in Halton Hills

A 37-year-old Brampton man is dead after a head-on crash in Halton Hills.

Wellington County OPP responded to a two-car collision just before 7:30 a.m., Saturday morning on The Halton-Erin Townline in Ballinafad, near Georgetown.

The Brampton man was driving a Kia. He was pronounced dead at the scene while his 37-year-old wife, who was in the passenger seat, was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the 19-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, a minivan, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“It is a very narrow stretch of road,” said Cst. Joshua Cunningham. “There is very little shoulder at the crest of the hill where the crash happened.”

OPP Technical Collision investigators are collecting evidence at the scene, as a result, 32nd Side Road has been closed between Fourth Line and Fifth Line.

Cunningham said the cause of the crash is still under investigation but they are looking at speed as a factor.