Actor Martin Short joins the effort to restore Hamilton’s Westdale Theatre

A Hollywood celebrity is standing behind a project right here in Hamilton.

Martin Short has released a video in support of the revitalization of the Westdale Theatre and it’s already beginning to help raise funds.

“After over 80 years of stars and stories the Westdale Theatre is being revitalized by and for a community.”

The video came about after Short had dinner with a close friend who is a supporter of the restoration of the Westdale Theatre. Graham Crawford, part of the restoration group, says Short immediately said he wanted to help. Crawford says having a celebrity advocating for the Westdale Theatre has already begun to pay off.

“The thousands of people that have already seen the video, 12 000 so far in 24 hours are already getting in touch and buying things and sending us messages to show their support.”

So far, crowd funding has raised nearly $48 000, but organizers say they expect much more to come in next week when the theatre’s seat go up for sale, ranging from $250 to $1000. Their goal is $150 000, 10% of the $1.5 million needed to complete restoration.

“Hamiltonians are doing what they do best, coming together to make something good happen. The building has been saved, and now we are raising money to restore the theatre to all its splendor.”

The Westdale Theatre cinema group says they expect to raise enough money to open on July 1st.