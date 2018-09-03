;
10-year-old Anya Martinez passes away after battle with leukemia

A young Hamilton girl that touched the lives of many has lost her battle with cancer.

The family of 10-year-old Anya Martinez confirmed that she passed away early this morning.

Anya was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just two years old and spent most of her life in and out of the hospital.

Anya used her love of music and message of positivity to bring joy to others. She released two songs on iTunes, with proceeds from the sales going towards McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Anya’s health recently took a turn of the worst. Her family used social media to organize a gathering in the courtyard of the hospital this afternoon to lift the girl’s spirits.

The event still went ahead as scheduled with up to 350 people showing their support.

