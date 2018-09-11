It’s wild blueberry season which means it’s the perfect time to take advantage of all the health benefits, as explained by holistic nutritionist Julie Daniluk.

Wild Blueberry Seed Soak

Wild blueberries can ease the pain of arthritis. Molecules in blueberries provide the building blocks for an antioxidant known as SOD, superoxide dismutase. SOD is important in disarming the most harmful of free radicals our bodies – specifically the nasty free radicals that like to break down the synovial fluid that lubricates our joints.

1⁄2 cup Hemp hearts or sunflower seeds

3/4 cup frozen wild blueberries

1 tsp. pure honey

½ cup non-dairy milk (coconut beverage, hemp milk, cashew milk)

Optional:

½ cup hot water (if making fast version)

Overnight version: Mix the seeds and wild blueberries into a covered glass or ceramic container and let them sit on the counter overnight. This will allow the seed to soak up the moisture from the berries to soften up the seeds 2. In the morning mix in honey and serve with a non-dairy milk of choice.

Fast Version: Pour 1/2 hot water over the wild blueberry mixture and let sit long enough to defrost the berries. This version is diluted slightly but still tasty. Add honey and a splash of non-dairy milk as desired.