Walk Off the Earth’s Mike ‘beard Guy’ Taylor had died

Music fans are in shock this morning over the death of Mike Taylor – the keyboardist and vocalist of the Burlington based band Walk Off the Earth.

The band says that Taylor – known as Beard Guy- died of natural causes in his sleep.

Walk Off the Earth became a viral sensation in 20-2 after posting a cover of the song “Somebody That I Used To Know.” It has since been viewed 185 million times.

The band released this statement on social media.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward posted this message on Twitter.

Tragic loss. So sorry to hear this. Our city’s condolences go out to the family, friends and band mates of Mike. We are thinking of you. https://t.co/zFWokP2Amz — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) December 31, 2018

Walk Off the Earth was scheduled to play at the New Year’s celebration in Niagara Falls this evening, but will no longer be preforming.