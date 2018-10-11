;
Update on abandoned cat found wrapped in duct tape

An update now to a heartbreaking story we first told you about last week.

Lucky is doing much better after being abandoned over night in a duffel bag, head wrapped in layers of duct tape, not once but three times.

People from all over have shown interest in adopting her with hundreds of messages and calls coming in to the Mountainside Animal Clinic in Burlington where Nicole Paling found the cat.

Paling says they are looking for a loving home with no pets so that Lucky can recover from her trauma in an environment where she doesn’t feel threatened.

As for the person who may have done this, police say they are looking to identify a grey Nissan Rogue with a roof rack.

Halton regional police say charges could be laid under the criminal code for animal abuse.



