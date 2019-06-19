UN report says slain journalist was victim of ‘deliberate, premeditated execution’



VIDEO: Released video may have provided a new clue in the murder of Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi. CNN’s Nic Robertson reports.

A United Nations special report says Khashoggi was the victim of a “deliberate, premeditated execution”.

In the first independent investigation into his death, a UN investigator says Saudi Arabia was responsible under international law for Khashoggi’s “extrajudicial killing.”

The special report does not make any conclusions on the guilt of the Saudi Crown Prince and King but says there is credible evidence which merits further investigation by proper authorities as to whether the “threshold of criminal responsibility has been met.”

Khashoggi died after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.