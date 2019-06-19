;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

UN report says slain journalist was victim of ‘deliberate, premeditated execution’

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: World
Tags: Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia, un, united nations



VIDEO: Released video may have provided a new clue in the murder of Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi. CNN’s Nic Robertson reports.

A United Nations special report says Khashoggi was the victim of a “deliberate, premeditated execution”.

In the first independent investigation into his death, a UN investigator says Saudi Arabia was responsible under international law for Khashoggi’s “extrajudicial killing.”

The special report does not make any conclusions on the guilt of the Saudi Crown Prince and King but says there is credible evidence which merits further investigation by proper authorities as to whether the “threshold of criminal responsibility has been met.”

Khashoggi died after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.



LATEST STORIES

UN report says slain journalist was victim of 'deliberate, premeditated execution'

Michelle Obama coming to FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton

A new incline railway shuttling tourists to one of Niagara's most popular thrill rides

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php