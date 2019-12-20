Two cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Mexico

Two Carnival cruise ships have collided while docking in the Mexican Carribean resort of Cozumel.

According to The Canadian Press, Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Glory ship was manoeuvring when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend Friday morning.

Eyewitness video of the incident appears to show the slow-moving accident which left the part of the Glory mangled at the stern.

One passenger suffered a minor injury during the evacuation of a dining room.

Damage is currently being assessed but the cruise line says the collision did not affect the seaworthiness of the ships.