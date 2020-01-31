Toronto man with 1st confirmed case of coronavirus released from hospital

A Toronto man who was the country’s first confirmed case of coronavirus has been released from hospital.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences issued a statement early Friday and said the man’s health has improved over the past week to the point where he no longer requires hospital care.

They say the patient was discharged Friday morning and Toronto Public Health will continue to monitor him while he’s at home.

This morning, Sunnybrook discharged home the patient who was hospitalized last week with novel coronavirus: https://t.co/jVHl9N6qQV — Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (@Sunnybrook) January 31, 2020

The man, who’s in his fifties, travelled to Toronto from China with his wife last week. His wife is the second presumptive case of coronavirus and has been in “self-isolation.”

A third case is in British Columbia was also linked to recent travel.

The coronavirus has infected thousands around the world and killed roughly 170 people.