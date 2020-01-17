Toronto firefighter charged after fire truck hits 11-year-old girl

A Toronto firefighter has been charged more than a month after an 11-year-old girl was struck by a fire truck.

The crash happened on Dec. 16 when the truck was en route to a fire on St. Clair Ave. W.

The child was crossing at the crosswalk on Oakwood and Rosemount avenues when she was hit by the truck, which had its lights and sirens on.

The girl suffered serious injuries was taken to hospital where she currently remains.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the firefighter driving the truck has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and with overtaking another vehicle already stopped at a crossover.

Pegg says the firefighter, whose name was not provided, remains on active duty. “He is a highly trained and experienced firefighter with more than 22 years of service with Toronto Fire Services,” said Pegg in a news release.

Pegg says the Toronto Fire Service will not be commenting further as the matter is before the courts.