Three Sought in Carjacking and Bank Holdups

Halton Regional Police are searching for three men who carjacked a Dodge Durango at gunpoint and then used it to rob banks.

Investigators say it started on December 28th in Georgetown when two men walked up to the driver of the Dodge, ordered him to the ground and stole his keys along with the vehicle.

Two days later it was used in an unsuccessful holdup at a Bank of Montreal in Milton where three masked men tried to enter but couldn’t get past a locked door. On the same day the vehicle is believed to have been used in holdups in Peel and York regions.

Police have issued the following descriptions of the wanted men who are believed to be armed:

Suspect 1 – Male, approximately 6′, balaclava, grey hooded sweater with hood up black zipper and string, black gloves, dark grey track pants, black running shoes with white soles.

Suspect 2 – Approximately 6′, grey hooded sweater with hood up, black track pants, black shoes.

Suspect 3 – Male, black, approximately 5’10”, thick black rimmed glasses, balaclava, blue puffy jacket over a black hooded sweater with hood up, blue track pants, black shoes.

The stolen vehicle still hasn’t been found.