It happened on Sept. 2016 where a Hamilton police officer shot and killed 36-year-old Anthony Divers who was unarmed.

Today the Cst. Nicholas Cercone took the stand in day four of the inquest into the shooting.

The inquest is not to lay criminal blame, jurors are listening to testimony to make recommendations in hopes of preventing similar deaths in the future.

Some viewers might find the video in these story disturbing.

