Terrorism-related incident in London, England

London police shot and killed a man during a “terrorism-related incident” Sunday that involved the stabbings of “a number of people.” The police force said the incident happened in the Streatham neighbourhood of south London, a bustling residential area that doesn’t boast any major British landmarks like areas hit by earlier attacks. Investigators tweeted “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.” The BBC said witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. Police warned people to stay out of the area.