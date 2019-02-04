;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Teen charged with murder after man dies in hospital: Niagara police

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: homicide, murder, niagara regional police service

Niagara Regional Police Service says a 52-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered during an altercation with a 17-year-old boy last week.

Police say Tony Paonessa died in hospital on Feb. 1.

Officers responded to reports of a “serious assault” at a home in the area of Huggins St. and Gainsborough Ave. in Niagara Falls on Jan. 29.

Police found Paonessa suffering from serious, life threatening injuries. They say he was assaulted with a weapon.

Investigators say a youth who was known to the victim fled before officers arrived on scene. The teen was later found by police and arrested.

Police say an aggravated assault charge against a 17-year-old boy has now been upgraded to a second-degree murder charge.

The boy cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



LATEST STORIES

Teen charged with murder after man dies in hospital: Niagara police

Details of serial killer Bruce McArthur’s crimes heard in court

Alleged drunk driver ‘completely passed out’ in drive-thru lane

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php