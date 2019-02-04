Teen charged with murder after man dies in hospital: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police Service says a 52-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered during an altercation with a 17-year-old boy last week.

Police say Tony Paonessa died in hospital on Feb. 1.

Officers responded to reports of a “serious assault” at a home in the area of Huggins St. and Gainsborough Ave. in Niagara Falls on Jan. 29.

Police found Paonessa suffering from serious, life threatening injuries. They say he was assaulted with a weapon.

Investigators say a youth who was known to the victim fled before officers arrived on scene. The teen was later found by police and arrested.

Police say an aggravated assault charge against a 17-year-old boy has now been upgraded to a second-degree murder charge.

The boy cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.