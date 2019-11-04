Suspect in Hamilton double homicide found dead in Brantford hotel

A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Hamilton has been found dead in a Brantford hotel.

Police say David Thomson, 33, was located deceased inside a room at the Days Inn on Fairview Dr.

Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit says it confirmed Thomson was at the hotel early Monday morning. “With the assistance of the Brantford Police Service, officers quickly secured the immediate area of the hotel where Thomson was staying,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Police say he was later found dead in his hotel room.

Thomson was wanted in connection with the murders of a man and woman who were found dead on Hamilton Mountain Saturday night.

Police were initially called to check on the “well-being” of two people at a townhouse on Towercrest Dr. near Upper Wellington St. and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway. Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman who had been shot.

Investigators have identified the victims as 62-year-old Donald Lowe and 32-year-old Cheryl Nicholl.

Police believe they were targeted.

A post-mortem will be conducted at the Hamilton General Hospital on Monday to confirm the causes of death.

Hamilton police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the double homicide.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to probe the circumstances around Thomson’s death. Hamilton police say they cannot comment any further on the investigation.

The SIU is a third-party agency that investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

