Second suspect wanted in robbery and assault in London

London Police are asking the public to help them locate a second suspect who was involved in a robbery assault.

A 58 year old man was visiting a friend at an apartment on Richmond St. when he left the building he was assaulted by two men who demanded his wallet and hit him in the face with a golf club before they fled on foot.

The victim was seriously injured, but was released from hospital today.

Wade Currie-Wade, 31, of London has been arrested and is facing offences of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a schedule I substance x 2.

Police are describing the second suspect as a Caucasian male, between 28-30 years old, with short brown hair, a mustache, and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt at the scene.

Wade is scheduled to be in London court today for his charges.
 



