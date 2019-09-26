Ruth Seguin sentenced to 4 years for stealing $3.4M from her former employer

The Hamilton accountant who swindled $3.425 million from the insurance company she worked for has been sentenced to four years in prison.

57-year-old Ruth Seguin was the chief financial officer at Dan Lawrie Insurance and took small amounts of money at a time over five years. She says she stole the money to fund a serious opioid addiction that was costing her about $3000 a day.

Seguin pleaded guilty last month to defrauding her employer. The crown was asking for 4 and a half to 5 years, the defence 3 to 3 and a half years.

