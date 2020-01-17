Rotating strikes to impact schools in the Golden Horseshoe Area next week

Several school boards in Ontario will be closed next week as teachers’ unions continue to hold rotating one-day strikes.

The union representing the province’s elementary teachers says it will hold a one-day strike at three school boards on Monday.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) gave notice to the provincial government earlier this week that workers in Toronto, York Region, and Ottawa-Carleton boards will walk off the job.

On Tuesday, elementary and secondary schools in the Grand Erie District School Board will be closed for the strike as well as Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys in Brantford.

All English Catholic schools in Ontario will also be closed Tuesday including Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, Halton Catholic School Board, Niagara Catholic District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.

ETFO President Sam Hammond said unless the government makes an immediate effort to engage in serious talks, the union will have no option but to further escalate their strike action.

The union is fighting for several issues including smaller classes, more resources for students with special needs and the protection of the all-day kindergarten program.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will compensate parents $60 per day for children under the age of 12 to pay for child care costs during the rotating strikes.

Lecce says should all the boards in the province go on strike on the same day; it would cost the government $48-million per day.

Hammond says that that money should be put into helping children instead.