Record number of overdose calls in Hamilton last month

Suspected opioid overdose 911 calls are up in Hamilton. Paramedics responded to 83 overdose calls last month, making March a record breaking month.

Public health says this is the highest number the city has ever seen.

The total number of opioid overdose deaths for 2018 in Hamilton hasn’t been released yet, but it’s expected more than 100 lives were lost to the deadly drugs. Three quarters of the deaths have had fentanyl in their system at the time of death.

“We are hearing that there is more fentanyl on the street. We are hearing about purple heroin and high potency fentanyl.” Thomas Piggot, Hamilton public health.

Opioid overdoses continue to rise despite having a safe injection site in Hamilton but public health says just one site isn’t enough for the entire city. The city has applied for a second site.