Queen agrees to let Harry and Meghan move to Canada part-time

Queen Elizabeth II said her family had “very constructive discussions” Monday about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan.

The meeting took place at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate in eastern England.

It comes days after Harry and Meghan released a statement saying they were going to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

In a statement issued around noon Monday, the British monarch said she would have preferred the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family but respects and understands their wish to live a more independent life as a family.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen. https://t.co/IVSyfeojqk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2020

The Queen said the entire Royal Family supports Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life.

She said Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” she said.

The Queen also agreed to a “period of transition” during which the couple would split their time between Canada and Britain.

She says the couple and their son, Archie, will remain a valued part of the Royal Family.