Police investigate robbery at Fort Erie convenience store

Police are searching for a man in his thirties after a Fort Erie convenience store was robbed over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Crystal Mart at 74 Queens Circle around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man walked into the store and immediately went behind the counter. The man verbally threatened the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

A Niagara police K9 Unit was called in to find the suspect but the track was lost about 400 metres away. Police believe he may have entered a vehicle.

The suspect is described as white, roughly five-foot-seven, about 30 years of age, with a heavy set. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark sunglasses, a grey camouflage toque and a grey scarf across his face.

Police are currently processing photos from the scene and say they will release them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9369.