Police investigate after six luxury cars stolen in Oakville

Halton police are investigating a number of recent vehicle thefts in Oakville.

Police say thieves have stolen six luxury SUVs from residential driveways over the past three nights.

The thefts happened between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Investigators believe the suspects approached the SUVs on foot, and then utilized a device to defeat the vehicle’s security systems.

Once inside the vehicle, the suspects were able to start the vehicle and drive away within minutes.

The vehicles targeted were 2017 to 2019 Lexus RX350, 2018 to 2019 Lexus GX460, and 2019 Toyota 4Runner.

Halton police are urging residents to implement the following theft prevention measures: