Police investigate after six luxury cars stolen in Oakville

Halton police are investigating a number of recent vehicle thefts in Oakville.
Police say thieves have stolen six luxury SUVs from residential driveways over the past three nights.
The thefts happened between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Investigators believe the suspects approached the SUVs on foot, and then utilized a device to defeat the vehicle’s security systems.
Once inside the vehicle, the suspects were able to start the vehicle and drive away within minutes.
The vehicles targeted were 2017 to 2019 Lexus RX350, 2018 to 2019 Lexus GX460, and 2019 Toyota 4Runner.
Halton police are urging residents to implement the following theft prevention measures:
- Park your vehicle within a locked/secure garage as the majority of the vehicles are stolen from residential driveways
- If a garage is not accessible, park another vehicle behind it in the driveway to act as a physical barrier to its removal
- Lock the data port in your vehicle using a simple device that can be purchased online which blocks access through which thieves are able to reprogram the vehicle’s keys
- Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker or have one installed by the dealer, as it may assist in the recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen
- Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure
- Never leave spare keys in your vehicle
- Never leave spare keys outside of your residence
- When not in use, place vehicle keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals
- Equip your vehicle with an anti-theft alarm
- Use other devices to deter thefts (e.g. steering wheel locking device)
- Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system for your residence and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use.