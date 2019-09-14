Paramedics cycle for those who have fallen in the line of duty

Day two for local paramedics who are cycling to Ottawa. Hundreds of first responders from communities across the province rolled through Trenton today.

They’re cycling more than 500 kilometres, heading to Ottawa to honour those who have died while at work. They’ll stop at seven in the evening in Napanee.

They’ll leave at eight o’clock Sunday and travel to Brockville where they’ll rest up before finishing their tour to Ottawa on Monday. Paramedics from Niagara and Hamilton gathered in Stoney Creek for the ‘Hammer to Toronto’ ride.

The money raised from the event supports the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation with a goal to build a national moment to honour fallen paramedics.