OPP officers must report ‘fit for duty’

The Ontario Provincial Police is warning its officers they must report “fit for duty” as recreational marijuana use becomes legal nationwide tomorrow.

The force said in a news release it is committed to maintaining a drug- and alcohol-free workplace.

They say a member is fit for duty when they are in a physical, mental and emotional state that “allows the individual to perform assigned duties competently and in a manner that does not compromise or threaten the safety or health of that individual or others, the environment, or OPP property.”

OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes says ensuring the health and well-being of all their members helps to provide effective support to the community.

Police forces across the country are implementing new safety measures for when recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada tomorrow.