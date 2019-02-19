Another illegal dump site of suspicious containers found in Brantford

Ontario Provincial Police says a fifth illegal dump site of suspicious containers has been found in Brantford.

Officers were called to Powerline Rd. near the CN Rail crossing around 8 a.m. on Feb. 7.

They found several plastic gas containers, five-gallon plastic pales and plastic water containers full of unknown waste materials. Police say all of the containers were wrapped and taped in heavy plastic or garbage bags.

Police believe the discarded items were illegally dumped sometime since early January.

Earlier this month, police in Brantford discovered dozens of containers full of industrial chemicals and unknown substances in illegal dump sites throughout the city.

The discarded items were found in two locations in the area of Spalding Ave. and Golf Rd., a third location on Edge. St. and a fourth dump site on Glenwood Dr.

Police say these types of illegal waste dumping sites may be associated with illegal drug labs.

Investigators are warning any residents who may come across similar substances not to approach them but call police to report the location.

“If anyone comes upon a similar scene, please take caution and DO NOT attempt to move or open any containers located as the unknown waste maybe volatile and toxic,” said Ontario Provincial Police in a news release. “Contact Police immediately and stay clear of the area.”