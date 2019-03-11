;
2017 BEA Winners
Opiod crisis

Hamilton has seen an increase in the amount of opioid related emergencies in the last two years. For the month of February alone there were 81 incidents reported.

Hamilton Paramedic services are reminding those at risk of overdosing, or those who know someone at risk of overdosing, that they are eligible for a free Naloxone kit. The kits can be found at some pharmacies and community organizations. Dave Thompson of Hamilton Paramedic Services says city officials are teaming up to try and bring the number of overdoses down.

The month of March has seen 11 Ppioid related paramedic calls already. A new report says that men accounted for 73% of the calls, with the average age being 36 years old.



