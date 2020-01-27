Ontario marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

One of the darkest chapters of World War II is being remembered Monday.

Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Day and 2020 also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Six million innocent men, women, and children were murdered by the Nazi regime.

People will be gathering across the globe to commemorate the day including at a large ceremony being held at Auschwitz-Birkenau, where 1.1 million people were murdered by Nazi German forces.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement and said Canada is committed to standing against hatred and discrimination in all their forms.

“The Holocaust was one of the darkest chapters in human history. Today, we remember and pay tribute to the more than six million Jews who were senselessly murdered during the Holocaust, and the countless other victims of Nazi atrocities,” said Trudeau. “We also honour the survivors and share their stories of courage, hope, and perseverance against unspeakable evil, and recognize the heroes who risked their lives to save others.”

In a statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province pledges never to forget the tragic events and stands watch to ensure such crimes never happen again.

“On this day, we find strength and comfort in knowing such evils were not allowed to triumph. We celebrate the many contributions of Holocaust survivors and the Jewish community to our province and to our country. We also remember those who fought for freedom, saved countless lives, and ultimately liberated those persecuted by the Nazi regime,” said Ford.

“To honour the memory of those we lost, we will remain vigilant against anti-Semitism, hatred, and intolerance in all its forms. We will continue to defend the right of every person in Ontario to speak, to worship, and to live without fear or threat of violence.”