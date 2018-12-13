WHITBY, ON – NOVEMBER 11: Brett Benham #40 of the Whitby Fury pursues Nick Lund #8 of the Lindsay Muskies in the first period on November 11, 2018 at Iroquois Park Recreation Complex in Whitby, Ontario, Canada.

(Photo by Andy Corneau / OJHL Images)

ONTARIO JUNIOR HOCKEY ACTION COMES TO CHCH-TV

OJHL inks broadcast partnership with CHCH for slate of weekly matchups in 2018-2019 season

December 13, 2018, Mississauga, ON – The Ontario Junior Hockey League today announced a broadcast partnership with CHCH-TV to air six live hockey games over the remainder of the 2018-2019 OJHL season. The “CHCH Game of the Week” will provide viewers across Ontario with thrilling Junior ‘A’ hockey action, featuring emerging local talent facing off every Saturday afternoon in rinks across the province. The deal also includes the broadcast of six episodes of The OJ Today, a weekly hockey magazine show featuring highlights and analysis from all games across the 22-team league.

“The OJHL is excited by this player-centric and community-based partnership with CHCH-TV,” said OJHL Chairman Marc Mercier, “since it allows us to showcase our league to a broader audience of fans right in the convenience of their homes.”

The groundbreaking partnership will see OJHL games available to millions of households across Ontario via terrestrial TV for the first time. Weekly matchups will air Saturdays at 3pm, beginning December 22 when the Lindsay Muskies meet the Whitby Fury at Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby. The game is a fundraiser for Harper Friel and her family. The three-year-old from nearby Port Perry was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2017. All proceeds will go to the Friels and Ronald McDonald House, where the family has spent considerable time during the past year.

“The OJHL’s brand of high calibre hockey is going to make for action-packed Saturday afternoons on CHCH,” said Cal Millar, President & COO of Channel Zero Inc. “Viewers are in for an authentic junior hockey experience, live, as if they were right there in the rink. We’re thrilled to give seasoned fans the ability to watch their hometown teams on TV, and also make some new fans along the way.”

“Partnering with CHCH to broadcast live hockey games is an expansion of our digital footprint that aligns with our brand plan,” said OJHL Commissioner Marty Savoy. “It also provides our players with added exposure, promotes our league to future players considering playing in the league of choice, and gives us another valuable asset to enhance our corporate partnerships.”

Veteran junior hockey announcer Alex Bloomfield will handle play-by-play duties for all six matchups, while Alex Bastyovanszky, host of The OJ Today, will serve as host and provide colour commentary during the CHCH broadcasts.



The “CHCH Game of the Week” schedule includes:

Date Game Location City Dec. 22 Lindsay vs. Whitby Iroquois Park Sports Centre Whitby Jan. 26 North York vs. Toronto Jr. Canadians Scotia Pond Toronto Feb. 2 Burlington vs. Oakville Sixteen Mile Sports Complex Oakville Feb. 9 Kingston vs. Wellington Wellington and District Community Centre Wellington Feb. 16 Pickering vs Aurora Aurora Community Centre Aurora Feb. 23 Trenton vs. Cobourg Cobourg Community Centre Cobourg

About the OJHL:

Five 2018-19 Toronto Maple Leafs played in the OJHL: John Tavares (Milton/Brantford), Mitch Marner and Connor Brown (Toronto St. Michael’s), Travis Dermot (Newmarket) and Zach Hyman (Hamilton/Markham).

Four OJHL players are on NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch list for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Former OJHLer Alex Formenton (Aurora) won gold for Canada at last year’s World Junior Championships. The Ottawa Senators prospect is expected to be on Team Canada again at the World Juniors, which begin on Boxing Day in Vancouver.

62 OJHL players have committed this year to play NCAA Division 1 hockey or in the Ontario Hockey League. Our list: http://pointstreaksites.com/view/ojhl/home-of-the-ojhl-1/commitments-2.

-30-

###

For more information, please contact:

Marty Savoy

Commissioner

Ontario Junior Hockey League

msavoy@theojhl.ca

Nick Bannard

Channel Zero inc.

nick.bannard@chz.com

About the OJHL – “League of Choice”

The Ontario Junior Hockey League is the largest Junior ‘A’ league operating under the auspices of the Canadian Junior Hockey League with 22 member clubs. A proud member of the CJHL and Ontario Hockey Association, the OJHL was originally named the Ontario Provincial Junior ‘A’ Hockey League and it was formed out of the Central Junior ‘B’ Hockey League in 1993-94. With a long and storied history of developing players for the next level, including USports, the NCAA, CHL, minor pro ranks and the NHL, the OJHL had more than 135 commitments in 2017-18, including 65 NCAA Division I scholarships. For more information on the Ontario Junior Hockey League, please visit www.ojhl.ca.

About CHCH-TV

CHCH-TV started broadcasting in 1954 and is proud to be the news leader for Hamilton and the surrounding Halton and Niagara regions of Southwestern Ontario. CHCH produces over 24 hours of original local news programming each week. With a primetime line-up anchored by movies, news magazine shows, fan favourite retro programming and hit dramas, CHCH is available to over 92% of Ontario households and is viewed by millions nationally each week. CHCH News is produced daily out of its broadcast studio located in Hamilton, Ontario. For more information, please visit chch.com.

About Channel Zero

Channel Zero is an independent Canadian media company that owns over-the-air channel CHCH-TV and a bouquet of specialty channels including Rewind, Silver Screen Classics, and Halla Bol Kids TV, Canada’s first South Asian HD TV channel. Channel Zero’s digital sales agency Junction Digital offers advertisers marketing solutions on our owned and operated websites, as well as through our trading desk. The film division of Channel Zero features Ouat Media, an Academy Award® winning film sales and distribution company. Channel Zero’s head office is located in Toronto, Ontario.