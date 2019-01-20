Niagara region tackles the winter storm

Nasty conditions in Niagara Falls today, and the city’s road operations team says it’s been prepared for this blast of winter.

Marianne Tikky is the manager of roadways and parks for the city, and she says the entire winter maintenance team has be ready for winter.

Initial priority is given to arterial and collector roads.

Plows move into residential neighbourhoods after about eight centimeters has fallen.

Tikky says they plan to have the city cleaned up within 14 hours of the storm.

The city has a budget of 3.2 million dollars for winter maintenance.

The responsibility of snow clearing is divided between the region, Niagara Parks and the municipality.

Tikky says they’re laying down a combination of materials to keep the roads in good condition.

They also use sand as a way to reduce the amount of salt going into the waterways.

A winter storm can cost around $50,000, with snow plow operators on shift for 14 hours.