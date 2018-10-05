Niagara College officially opens the country’s first teaching distillery

School spirits have never been higher. Those accepted into the artisan distilling program at Niagara College were welcomed to their new home, a state-of-the art teaching distillery.

When the students graduate they’ll be entering into a workforce ready to welcome them with open arms.

“Personally at our distillery we have 350 employees that work there, but we’re constantly trying to find that talent.” Don Livermore, Hiram Walker & Sons.

In a span of 5 years the number of distilleries in the province has grown from less than 10 to 46. With another 14 planned.

Just over a year ago, Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery opened its doors in NOTL, just a short 15 minute drive from campus. Part of the inspiration for including a distillery at this facility was to meet the need of those who had a taste for something other than wine.

“One thing that grows really well in Canada is rye, so we wanted to give people a quality Canadian rye and try and return Canadian whisky to its premium status.”

Tapping into local products and local talent.