Milton municipal race

Municipal election day is coming up on Monday and two challengers are looking to upset the longest serving mayor in Canada, Milton’s Gordon Krantz. The 81 year-old was first elected to the office in 1980 after 15 years as a town councillor. His opponents say it’s time for change.

Two years ago Gordon Krantz surpassed Hazel McCallion as Canada’s longest serving mayor.

“As a matter of fact, Hazel’s looking over my shoulder all the time.”

McCallion retired shortly before turning 94, and the 81-year-old Krantz might go after her oldest serving mayor title as well.

“That means that after this election, when I’m successful, that means I’m good for at least three more elections.”

Milton has lost the distinction of being the fastest growing community in Canada, but the growth is still explosive here. Back when Gordon Krantz was first elected to council in 1965 there were fewer than 5000 people living here.

“Today 2018 we have about 130,000 so you can see the part I’ve played in the growth of Milton has been significant. Really what we’re successful at is growth paying for itself. Someone’s got to pay for all the infrastructure that’s put it place. That’s passed on to the new home owner, which only seems fair.”

But two men running to replace Krantz disagree that the town is keeping up with growth, especially in terms of infrastructure and transit.

Banker Mian Amir Naeem says most in Milton work in knowledge-based industry, like him.

“That industry is not here so we end up going out of Milton to work. We spend 12 hours out of Milton, we have young families. The median age is 34 years old.”

Wasim Ahmed is running for similar reasons.

“Most of our people leave town to work, that’s why we see congestion on our roads, the gridlock… we don’t have the jobs here.”

Despite the growth, Milton decided to shrink the size of its council by two members for this election. Krantz says the town has seen a record number of voters at the advance polls.