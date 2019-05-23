;
Midge invasion in Port Dalhousie, worst in years according to locals

Midge season has descended down by the pier in Port Dalhousie, people were swatting trying to escape the swarms of midges. Which descend upon the lakefront every year. The wetter than usual spring is to blame for why there is more than usual. People have now had to resort to the ‘Bug Blocker Hat” not the most fashionable, but desperate times sometimes call for desperate measures. The hat provides quite a bit of relief; they are a good investment if you’re going to be outside in this area.

Diana Weeks has the buzz in Port Dalhousie



