Man killed in a garage fire in Wainfleet

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a Wainfleet man was killed in a garage fire early this morning.

A man trapped within a 2 door garage was found dead after it went up in flames.

Neighbours fear that the man killed in the fire was the homeowner named Pete. He and his wife lived there for years.

Police say a woman phoned 9-1-1 at 9:30 this morning from within the home near Regional Road 27 & Hewitt. She was able to evacute safely with her dog..

The fire drew a combined reponse from fire departments in Wainfleet and Pelham, with about 25 firefighters on scene throughout the morning.

Upon arrival firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames but weren’t able to get to the man inside the garage.

“We did find one occupant who had succumbed to his injuries, and is still inside the building pending a corner’s investigation.”

Its unclear what caused the fire, but police say the Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating.

“Because of the nature of this call Niagara Regional Police along with the coroner will be conducting an investigation as well.”

Although police say at this time there’s nothing to indicate the fire is suspicious.



