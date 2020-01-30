Man dies in hospital following shooting in Hamilton

A 46-year-old man has died following a shooting in Hamilton overnight.

Police were called to a home on Harvey St. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a man in medical stress inside the home. He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

There continues to be a police presence in the area Thursday morning as investigators process the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they will provide more details throughout the day.

This is the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Richard Wouters at 905-546-4921.