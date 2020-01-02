Man dies after being shot by two Niagara police officers

Ontario’s police watchdog has confirmed a man who was shot by Niagara police earlier this week has died.

Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Monica Hudon said the man “succumbed to his injuries” at 12:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old was shot by two officers who were called to a home on Rykert St. around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a man with a knife.

Police said there was an altercation between officers and the man prior to the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Fred Penner.

The SIU says a post-mortem was conducted Thursday morning.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

For clarification, the victim named by the SIU is not the Canadian children’s music performer.

RELATED STORIES

Man seriously injured after being shot by two Niagara police officers

SIU investigating a police shooting in St. Catharines