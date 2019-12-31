SIU investigating a police shooting in St. Catharines

The Special Investigations Unit is on scene in St. Catharines investigating a police involved shooting.

Around 4:30 p.m. police were called to a home on Rykert St. near Edith St in St. Catharines for a report of a man armed with a knife.

Niagara Regional police say an altercation ensued and the man was shot. The 56-year-old man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.