Man accused of killing with arrow charged with first-degree murder

London police say a charge against a man accused of killing another man with an arrow has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Kevin Hartman, 35, had initially been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Maksoud in February.

Police say Maksoud showed up at home with wounds caused by an arrow and was taken to hospital for surgery, but later died.

Investigators say the two men knew each other, but no further details have been given about their relationship.

London police have also arrested Paul O’Connell in connection with the death. He has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. In addition to O’Connell’s arrest, an arrest warrant has been issued for Amanda Tait, who’s wanted on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.